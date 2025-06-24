Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.3 has been delayed

HQ

CD Projekt Red can't seem to stop updating Cyberpunk 2077. The game, which is supposedly complete following the Phantom Liberty expansion, has received constant support over the years, so much so that big updates are still planned, with the next originally slated to drop on Friday.

That will not be the case any further, as the Polish developer reveals that Update 2.3 has been delayed and will now arrive later than expected. The exact reason for the delay has not been mentioned, but we are told that it's because CDPR needs "some more time to make sure we're happy with it".

As for what to expect from the update, it's set to be around the same size as Update 2.2, meaning there should be plenty of tweaks, adjustments, fixes, and squashed bugs.