Cyberpunk 2077's Steam users have dropped 79% since launch

Interest in Cyberpunk 2077 appears to have dropped significantly after it launched last month and set the record for most concurrent players for a single player game. The game peaked at over 1 million concurrent players, but just a few weeks later this figure has dipped to 225,000. GitHyp notes that this is a decline of 79%, and it took The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt three whole months to see the same amount of players drop off.

The console versions of the game appear to be seeing a decline too, as they have fallen out of the top ten UK boxed sales chart after a few weeks on sale. Of course, it's natural for games to peak in popularity during their first month on sale, but this significant decline across the board appears worrying, especially considering how much momentum the game once had.