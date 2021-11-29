Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's Steam user rating is now 'Very Positive'

It's a very different picture compared to when it launched almost a year ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps one of the most criticised games of 2020, appears to have done a complete 180 on Steam. The open-world title's user rating is now 'Very Positive,' and it's currently sitting in second place on Steam's top-selling games list.

Something that has helped propel the game's sales and rating on Steam is its current Black Friday discount. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for £24.99 until December 1 - 50% off its original retail price. This discounted price has ushered in a new wave of positive reviews, and i's not difficult to see why they are more glowing than launch. First of all, the game has received several patches over the last year, helping to repair its many bugs. Secondly, any flaws that do remain are a little more forgivable given its heavy discount.

Do you plan to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 on sale?

Cyberpunk 2077

Thanks, Eurogamer.

Related texts



Loading next content