Cyberpunk 2077's sequel is now in pre-production

The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 - initially announced as Project Orion back in 2022 - has entered the next stage of development. As CD Projekt Red has confirmed, the sequel to the 2020 hit Cyberpunk 2077 has now entered the pre-production phase.

This comes from the developer's wrap-up of the beginning of 2025, where it also labelled the game Cyberpunk 2. It seems we can now ditch the Project Orion label, as the vision of what the game will be is becoming clearer.

Pre-production can take years, as it still involves a lot of work conceptualising, as well as outlining how things will work in Cyberpunk 2. With all hands on The Witcher 4 for now, it's unlikely we'll be seeing Cyberpunk 2 move towards the production phase anytime soon. But, as we get consistent updates on this highly anticipated sequel, fans can rest easy knowing the work continues.

