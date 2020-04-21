Cyberpunk 2077's Samurai now has its own merch collection

CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has had a lot of real-life influence, with Hollywood actors breaking the fourth wall by default showing up in the game and famed musicians creating full albums and original tracks for the game. Now, the in-game game Samurai, of which Swedish band Refused recorded an album to portray and of which Keanu Reeves stands as the virtual frontman Johnny Silverhand, now has its own merch collection.

The collection, which is a full line of clothes and accessories, can be found on CD Projekt Red's merchandise store page (find it here).

Are you liking this merch idea?