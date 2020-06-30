Cyberpunk 2077's Samurai has a brand-new song out

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is on everyone's mind at the moment and even though we didn't see much of the breathtaking Johnny Silverhand during the recent Night City stream, we know he's set to play a big role. The frontman of in-game band Samurai recently released a brand-new song (well technically, Swedish hardcore band Refused did) and you can check it out below to sate that Cyberpunk hunger of yours.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19. Will you be playing the game at launch?