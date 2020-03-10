Cyberpunk 2077's reversible cover shows off female V

CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will be quite open when it comes to representation, with players able to create their own character as they see fit.

Last Sunday was International Women's Day, and with that Cyberpunk 2077's Twitter account gave us a look at a design for the female V, the game's protagonist. Up until now, we have only seen a male version of V in marketing materials, but now we know what will be on the other side of the reversible cover when Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia (and later on there will be a free update to take advantage of the next generation of consoles, at least on Xbox Series X - and probably on PS5 as well but that's not confirmed just yet).

Finally, if you'd like to know more about the design side of things, we talked to the studio about art and design in Cyberpunk 2077 at an event last year.

