CD Projekt just showed eager fans a brand-new trailer titled 'The Gig' during the reveal-series Night City Wire's first episode. The trailer shows off a variety of different scenarios, from drinking at a dive bar to shooting up hordes of enemies in the treacherous Night City. Now, this is how you set the tone for a game.

Take a look at the gritty city and the life that resides within it below.