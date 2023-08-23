Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's free update 2.0 will launch September 26 and will make considerable changes

The update is only planned for launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

At this year's Opening Night Live, it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving a substantial free 2.0 update on September 26.

The update is set to introduce a revamped law enforcement system and will deliver improved enemy AI. According to a recent Xbox Wire article, Robert Malinowski, Global Communication Director, CD Projekt Red, said that players should expect "roadblocks, high-octane shootouts, and of course, MaxTac."

The update will also feature a reworked take on perks, with the purpose of giving players new ways of developing meaningful and unique builds.

What's interesting to note is that the update will be exclusive to players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, and it will launch on the same day as the game's Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077

