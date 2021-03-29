LIVE

news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's forthcoming 1.2 update has been detailed

It's perhaps the most extensive patch we've seen to date.

CD Projekt RED has just revealed an extensive list of fixes that will be included within the game's forthcoming 1.2 update. These changes include hundreds of improvements to the gameplay, UI, and cinematic design. No concreate date has been set for the update, but it will be coming "soon" to PC, consoles, and Google Stadia.

The game's last major update (update 1.1) rolled out this January and was 17GB, despite not containing nearly as many fixes across the board. With 1.2 containing 100s more improvements, it'll be interesting to see just how hefty it is size.

You can check out the full list of improvements here.

