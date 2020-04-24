Cyberpunk 2077's former Polish distributor files for bankruptcy

Back in January of this year PolskiGamedev.pl informed about mass layoffs at CDP, one of the oldest video games distributors in Poland, the work of Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński, now better known as the bosses of 'Reds'. The company did not want to comment on this case, and soon Cenega became the new publisher of Cyberpunk 2077 in Poland. Although it was not meant to affect pre-orders, in recent months we have seen many gamers complaining in the forums that they cannot reach CDP, and for example, would like to change the delivery address due to moving out. The helpline, however, answered with dead silence.

Now, as Puls Biznesu reports, Polish distributor has filed for bankruptcy. So it looks like the legend has died before our eyes. It is worth recalling that CDP became famous for releasing the fully localized version of Baldur's Gate in May 1999. Boxes filled with gadgets hit the stores then, but most of all - a game with star dubbing, which for Poland in those days was something extraordinary. It was thanks to Baldur that CD Projekt managed to build capital, which shortly afterwards, in 2002, allowed the creation of the RED division - and this one started working on the first Witcher game.