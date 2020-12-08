Cyberpunk 2077's entire Trophy/Achievements list revealed
Includes a reference to "You're breath-taking!" and more. Just beware of minor story spoilers.
You're watching
Advertisements
Back when some Cyberpunk 2077 trophies found their way on the Internet back in November because of a GOG update, CD Projekt Red Global Community Lead Marcin Momot said that it wasn't the entire list. He can't say that this time.
Because the different databases for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation and Xbox have now been updated to include the Trophy and Achievements lists respectively. This also means that they include a few minor references to the game's story, so I suggest you stop here if you don't want to know names or certain tasks, but please do read our review. Otherwise, enjoy:
Never Fade Away (Platinum) - Unlock all Trophies.
The Fool (Bronze) - Become a mercenary.
The Lovers (Bronze) -Steal the Relic.
The Hermit (Bronze) - Find Alt Cunningham.
The Wheel of Fortune (Bronze) - Interrogate Anders Hellman.
The High Priestess (Bronze) - Talk with Hanako Arasaka.
The World (Gold) - Complete the main storyline.
The Devil (Silver) - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.
The Star (Silver) - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.
The Sun (Silver) - Become a legend of the Afterlife.
Temperance (Silver) - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.
To Protect and Serve (Bronze) - Complete River Ward's storyline.
To Bad Decisions! (Bronze) - Complete Kerry Eurodyne's storyline.
Judy vs Night City (Bronze) - Complete Judy Alvarez's storyline.
Life of the Road (Bronze) - Complete Panam Palmer's storyline.
Bushido and Chill (Bronze) - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.
Breathtaking (Silver) - Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
It's Elementary (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
I Am The Law (Bronze) - Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
Greetings from Pacifica! (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
The Wasteland (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
Little Tokyo (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.
Mean Streets (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.
The Jungle (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.
City Lights (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.
Full Body Conversion (Bronze) - Install at least one implant in each system and body part.
Gun Fu (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
Christmas Tree Attack (Bronze) - Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.
Ten out of Ten (Bronze) - Reach the max level in any skill.
Gunslinger (Bronze) - Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
Two Heads, One Bullet (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
Rough Landing (Bronze) - While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.
Stanislavski's Method (Bronze) - Use a dialogue option related to V's life path 10 times.
Autojock (Silver) - Buy all vehicles available for purchase.