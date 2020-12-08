Cyberpunk 2077's entire Trophy/Achievements list revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Back when some Cyberpunk 2077 trophies found their way on the Internet back in November because of a GOG update, CD Projekt Red Global Community Lead Marcin Momot said that it wasn't the entire list. He can't say that this time.

Because the different databases for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation and Xbox have now been updated to include the Trophy and Achievements lists respectively. This also means that they include a few minor references to the game's story, so I suggest you stop here if you don't want to know names or certain tasks, but please do read our review. Otherwise, enjoy:



Never Fade Away (Platinum) - Unlock all Trophies.

(Platinum) - Unlock all Trophies.

The Fool (Bronze) - Become a mercenary.

(Bronze) - Become a mercenary.

The Lovers (Bronze) -Steal the Relic.

(Bronze) -Steal the Relic.

The Hermit (Bronze) - Find Alt Cunningham.

(Bronze) - Find Alt Cunningham.

The Wheel of Fortune (Bronze) - Interrogate Anders Hellman.

(Bronze) - Interrogate Anders Hellman.

The High Priestess (Bronze) - Talk with Hanako Arasaka.

(Bronze) - Talk with Hanako Arasaka.

The World (Gold) - Complete the main storyline.

(Gold) - Complete the main storyline.

The Devil (Silver) - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

(Silver) - Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka.

The Star (Silver) - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

(Silver) - Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos.

The Sun (Silver) - Become a legend of the Afterlife.

(Silver) - Become a legend of the Afterlife.

Temperance (Silver) - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

(Silver) - Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body.

To Protect and Serve (Bronze) - Complete River Ward's storyline.

(Bronze) - Complete River Ward's storyline.

To Bad Decisions! (Bronze) - Complete Kerry Eurodyne's storyline.

(Bronze) - Complete Kerry Eurodyne's storyline.

Judy vs Night City (Bronze) - Complete Judy Alvarez's storyline.

(Bronze) - Complete Judy Alvarez's storyline.

Life of the Road (Bronze) - Complete Panam Palmer's storyline.

(Bronze) - Complete Panam Palmer's storyline.

Bushido and Chill (Bronze) - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

(Bronze) - Watch Bushido X with Rogue.

Breathtaking (Silver) - Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

(Silver) - Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

It's Elementary (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

I Am The Law (Bronze) - Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

(Bronze) - Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Greetings from Pacifica! (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

The Wasteland (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.

Little Tokyo (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

Mean Streets (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

The Jungle (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

City Lights (Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

(Silver) - Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

Full Body Conversion (Bronze) - Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

(Bronze) - Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

Gun Fu (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.

(Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.

Christmas Tree Attack (Bronze) - Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.

(Bronze) - Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.

Ten out of Ten (Bronze) - Reach the max level in any skill.

(Bronze) - Reach the max level in any skill.

Gunslinger (Bronze) - Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

(Bronze) - Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

Two Heads, One Bullet (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

(Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

Rough Landing (Bronze) - While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.

(Bronze) - While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.

Stanislavski's Method (Bronze) - Use a dialogue option related to V's life path 10 times.

(Bronze) - Use a dialogue option related to V's life path 10 times.

Autojock (Silver) - Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

(Silver) - Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

Master Crafter (Bronze) - Craft 3 Legendary items.

(Bronze) - Craft 3 Legendary items.

Daemon In The Shell (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one "Detonate Grenade" quickhack.

(Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one "Detonate Grenade" quickhack.

The Quick and the Dead (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

(Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

Must Be Rats (Bronze) - Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

(Bronze) - Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

V for Vendetta (Bronze) - After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you within 5 seconds.

(Bronze) - After reviving with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you within 5 seconds.

True Soldier (Silver) - Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

(Silver) - Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior (Silver) - Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

(Silver) - Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Right Back At Ya (Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

(Bronze) - Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

The Wandering Fool (Silver) - Find all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the Hill.

(Silver) - Find all the tarot graffiti for the job Fool on the Hill.

Frequent Flyer (Bronze) - Find all fast travel dataterms.

(Bronze) - Find all fast travel dataterms.

Legend of The Afterlife (Silver) - Reach max Street Cred.



Does this seem like a list you'll be completing?