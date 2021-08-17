Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 update makes adjustments to the mini-map and more changes

HQ

Whilst we wouldn't exactly call Cyberpunk 2077 a polished game, it's still in a much more improved state than it was a launch thanks to several updates from CD Projekt Red. Even with the game's first birthday not too far off on the horizon, the updates aren't stopping as the studio has just detailed what is next to come in the open-world game's next major patch.

Update 1.3, which currently has no release date, will adjust the game's mini-map to enable players to see the area around them much more clearly. Additionally, resetting your perks is now less expensive than before. Previously it was 100,000 eurobucks to purchase a Tabula e-Rasa to reset your skill points but this has now been reduced to 13,200 eurobucks.

Commenting on the latter change, Katarína, Gameplay Designer at CD PROJEKT RED said: "For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds. It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks."

Thanks, IGN.