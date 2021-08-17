LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Humankind
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.3 update makes adjustments to the mini-map and more changes

Sadly though, no release date has been revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Whilst we wouldn't exactly call Cyberpunk 2077 a polished game, it's still in a much more improved state than it was a launch thanks to several updates from CD Projekt Red. Even with the game's first birthday not too far off on the horizon, the updates aren't stopping as the studio has just detailed what is next to come in the open-world game's next major patch.

Update 1.3, which currently has no release date, will adjust the game's mini-map to enable players to see the area around them much more clearly. Additionally, resetting your perks is now less expensive than before. Previously it was 100,000 eurobucks to purchase a Tabula e-Rasa to reset your skill points but this has now been reduced to 13,200 eurobucks.

Commenting on the latter change, Katarína, Gameplay Designer at CD PROJEKT RED said: "For our players, this feature will mean safer experimentation with builds. It is easily accessible and affordable for everyone, so there is no need to hesitate while investing in particular perks."

Cyberpunk 2077

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy