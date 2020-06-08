Cyberpunk 2077 xbox has a hidden message printed on it

You're watching Advertisements

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17 with a next-generation and Stadia release to come at a later date. Ahead of that time frame, however, eager fans can grab merchandise and gear with Cyberpunk 2077 themes and one of these items is, of course, the limited-edition Xbox One X console.

Reddit user Eversmans037 posted what looked to be a hidden message printed on his newly-acquired Xbox One X unit that said "Uniform, Victor, Mike, Echo". Shortly after posting the findings, user Johnysh wrote that it could be wanting whoever sees it to push the first letters together, which makes the seemingly random words less random and more straight-forward, saying "UV ME".

The original poster took that as a challenge, found a UV light and lit the hidden print up and sure enough, there's a secret message beneath the already rather secret print. The message reads "many languages, one message", following the phrase "thank you" in fifteen languages, according to the poster. Take a look at the images below and check the whole thread out here.