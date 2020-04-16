Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox controller seemingly leaked by Amazon

Sometimes official retail sites lose track of embargoes and post listings ahead of time, sometimes detrimental and sometimes less so. Recently, Amazon posted a listing of a really fancy Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One wireless controller which is set to ship on May 4 and while we don't know if this is an actual leak, it's the first time the world has seen it.

The controller doesn't exactly scream Cyberpunk 2077, but we're guessing it's supposed to mimic the shiny arm of Johnny Silverhand. Take a look here or below.