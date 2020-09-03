You're watching Advertisements

Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly one of the most anticipated games of this year and, after an endless series of delays, it will be ready to launch on November 19.

The project is ambitious that's for sure, and that's why rumors circulating about it having an enormous file size did seem credible. As confirmed by a recent tweet, Global Community Lead at CDPR, Marcin Momot, has made it known that: Cyberpunk 2077 "won't take up 200GB when installed", but the game will "be on par with other modern titles".

Momot also added that the game's requirements will be revealed shortly, so we'll soon know how much space the game will take up too.