Cyberpunk 2077 will soon get a dedicated PS5 Pro update

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A new evolution to the PSSR technology was rolled out to PlayStation 5 Pro consoles yesterday, bringing an improved system that should make games run and look better on Sony's current flagship console.

In-line with that debut, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that in the future, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a dedicated PS5 Pro update that should make the already rather stunning title look and perform better on the current most-powerful console hardware.

We don't yet know when this update will arrive or exactly how it will improve the game, but we are told that it will launch as a free update and that more information and details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Do you have a PS5 Pro and do you intend to check out Cyberpunk 2077 with it when the time arises? It should be said that this won't signal the start of new content for the game, as CDPR recently shut any hopes for that down.