Cyberpunk 2077 will launch later this year for Stadia

It seems as though Google Stadia really can't catch a break. The biggest complaint the service has received has been the lack of games, but this fall, we would finally be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 at the same time as those playing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At least that's what was assumed, but that won't happen, as CD Projekt Red writes:

"Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia."

This is an excerpt from a longer press release, but the quote above was overlooked and didn't get traction until now. Essentially, it could mean that PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X might even get versions of the game released before it lands on Stadia, depending on what "the end of the year" means - and we assume the chances of Cyberpunk 2077 being a heavy hitter for Stadia to be fairly slim.