Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC just like The Witcher 3

When you get a good game, it's natural to want to keep playing once the credits have rolled. The more the merrier, as they say. Therefore, lots of people look forward to expansions and additional content drops that arrive after the base game. This was the case with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and so when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, fans have the same expectation.

Now, the Polish developer has confirmed via Twitter that there indeed will be post-launch content for Cyberpunk 2077. After a fan asked them whether the game would have free DLC like its predecessor, The Witcher 3, CDPR quickly replied by posting a gif that stated: "Ohhh yeaahh!"

As a reminder, after launch, The Witcher 3 got 16 free content drops, including armour, weapons, hairstyles, new contracts and more. There was also two paid big expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine (the former built into an existing area, the latter an entirely new region and story). It's natural to assume that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow a similar path since CDPR is clearly enthusiastic about post-launch support, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One on November 19, it'll also land on Google Stadia later, and of course it will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X.