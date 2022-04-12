Cyberpunk 2077 will get expansions eventually

HQ

Two months ago, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released officially for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, making it look worthy of the new generation for console gamers. This has of course taken both time and resources from the developers after the botched launch, and the once planned expansions still haven't been shown.

Fortunately, they are still coming though. This was revealed in a new livestream, where quest director Pawel Sasko admits that there still are lot of things that need to be done, but that more content is still on the table as well:

"I cannot tell you anything about our future plans. But I can assure you that we are working on expansions - we're working on stuff for you guys. We're still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done. We're very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more... incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it.

That's as much as I can tell you. We are working on stuff for you. Like I'm literally daily reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it is happening."

Sounds good to us. Have you given Cyberpunk 2077 a chance after the upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X?

