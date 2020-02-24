Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free Xbox Series X upgrade

So far, CD Projekt Red has not said anything with regards to Cyberpunk 2077 on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, other than it will be playable with the backward compatibility program that both Sony and Microsoft has confirmed. Earlier today we reported on hardware and features just confirmed for Xbox Series X, and one of them is something called Smart Delivery, described like this:

This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that - whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X - you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you're playing on. We're making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.

Shortly thereafter the first third party game that will support this feature was confirmed on Twitter, and it is none other than Cyberpunk 2077:

"Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

That basically means you'll be able to enjoy the game and use all 12 of those glorious teraflops on Xbox Series X even if you buy it Xbox One first. Something similar might be the case for PlayStation 5 as well, but has not been confirmed yet.

Do you like the idea of free Xbox Series X upgrades for your Xbox One games?