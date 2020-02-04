Cyberpunk 2077 will feature around 75 street stories

Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The upcoming immersive RPG has big shoes to fill being CD Projekt Red's next major release, but fans seem confident that the studio will do this game justice after the cracking job it did bringing the world of The Witcher 3 to life.

In a recent interview with OnMSFT, CD Projekt's Krakow studio head John Mamais spoke in more depth about the game itself, detailing a little about what we can expect to see and giving more information on some exciting features.

You watching Advertisements

One piece of information we found particularly interesting was when he spoke about the 'street story' sidequests, which are being compared to Geralt's monster hunts from Wild Hunt and which will earn you street cred upon completion.

When asked about how open Cyberpunk 2077 is in terms of gameplay and experience, Mamais replied: "There's a couple of layers. There's a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there's the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there are around 75 street stories. Then there are minor activities as well.

"The street stories are like little quests. There's a story but there's not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They're a way to explore the world and level-up your character."

He went on to explain how all of these street stories are completely custom made and meant to feel unique.

We spoke to CDPR about the setting for Cyberpunk 2077 last year, and you can read more about Night City and how it was designed right here.