Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a Game of the Year edition

Following a fairly miserable launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has received a ton of updates and improvements and is now a much better product, which led to the game's massive resurgence during the summer. Well, now that fans are flocking back to the game, CD Projekt has announced its intentions to release a new edition of Cyberpunk 2077, a Game of the Year one for that matter.

As reported on by the Polish site Stockwatch.pl and then picked up by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt's CEO Adam Kicinski has said at an investor meeting in Warsaw that the game will be getting a Game of the Year edition, and that it will arrive in the future, after The Phantom Liberty expansion debuts.

"It's the natural order of things," said Kicinski. "It was the same with The Witcher, which after both expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year Edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case."

When this edition of Cyberpunk 2077 does arrive, will you be picking up a copy?