Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on GeForce Now on release

Those not fortunate enough to own a high-end RTX card but subscribe to Nvidia's GeForce Now service will be able to play the much-anticipated CD Projekt Red game through the service at launch, Nvidia announced just recently on the official forums. The users who are GeForce Now Founders members will be able to experience Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX ON, no matter what system they intend on gaming on.

Those of you wanting to get your hands on a fancy GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card for the optimal experience can still enter the competition being held right now as well.

"Hi everyone, happy to share some exciting news: Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on GeForce NOW the day it's released.

GeForce NOW members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it's available. GeForce NOW Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop.

We're thrilled to work with CD PROJEKT RED to bring its eagerly-anticipated game to GeForce NOW. And while you wait, be sure to check out CDPR's critically acclaimed Witcher series, also available to play through GeForce NOW.

We're PC gamers too, so we'll be right there with you playing Cyberpunk on Day One. Stay tuned for more news".