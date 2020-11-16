English
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: watch No Save Point video clip performed by Run the Jewels

Featuring El-P and Killer Mike, the track can also be heard in the game.

While we eagerly await Cyberpunk 2077's launch, CD Projekt Red's new RPG game, the Polish studio released a new music video over the weekend, featuring El-P and Killer Mike, known as Run The Jewels (RTJ), while they sing No Save Point. This song was composed for this exciting new game and it can also be heard within the game. See the video clip above.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on December 10 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. A free update will also soon be available for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions' owners that will take full advantage of the new generation hardware. This update is expected in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077

