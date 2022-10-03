Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most played Steam Deck titles in September

HQ

The rejuvenation of Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the biggest stories of September 2022, with the game doing incredibly well and seeing tons of players diving back into it, following the disastrous launch back in 2020.

We've already talked about the million daily players that it achieved, and also how it surpassed the 20 million player milestone, but now we can add that the CD Projekt Red developed game is one of Steam Deck's most played titles over the last month.

As noted by Valve in a tweet that revealed the ten most played games on the platform in September, Cyberpunk 2077 came in fourth, just ahead of Hades and below Stardew Valley. As for the full list, it looks like this:

With 2023 bringing the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, we assume this won't be the last time the game makes a list like this one.