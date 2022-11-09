Cyberpunk 2077 update gives NPCs umbrellas

HQ

CD Projekt Red has been making a lot of efforts and improvements to fix and better Cyberpunk 2077 ever since the game's disappointing launch. This has come in a collection of updates over the years, and the latest of which has recently debuted has addressed another batch of bugs and problems, and more importantly given NPCs umbrellas.

That's right, Patch 1.61 has introduced the ability for Night City NPCs to wander around carrying umbrellas of various colours and kinds. But of course, this is just one minor part of an otherwise hefty update that features fixes to gameplay, visuals, quests, the open world, the UI, and PC, console, and Stadia-specific issues.

You can read the full patch notes right here to see if something that has been causing you grief has been addressed this time.