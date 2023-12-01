Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1: all the new features coming on 5 December

HQ

In addition to getting the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077, next week the revamped gameplay system we got in Update 2.0 (the same one that came with the Phantom Liberty expansion) will go one step further with Update 2.1.

The highlight of this new content patch will be the new Metro system available from many access points around Night City. In the stream that aired a few minutes ago, CD Projekt RED officials talked about the difficulty of implementing this transport system, despite the fact that it was planned to appear in the base game (it even appears in the first gameplay trailer, if you recall). In the Metro we can choose to take a quick trip or ride the underground and explore each of the 19 stations on five different lines that will be under the asphalt.

We'll also have a new radio system so we can listen to music as we move around the city. It's a feature beloved in other open-world titles like Fallout, and now comes to Cyberpunk 2077 with more audio tracks.

Immersion seems to be the centrepiece of this update, and that also carries over to combat against special enemies, such as Adam Smasher. While they haven't gone in depth on the changes they've made to him either, it looks like Smasher is going to be a lot scarier and more unpredictable this time around than before.

Other interesting additions include the replayability of the street races in Claire's mission line, as well as the addition of more cars and bikes, and the ability to perform stunts with them.

Finally, new accessibility improvements have been added, as well as further modifications to the game's hub. There's a lot to look forward to in this new 2.1 update to Cyberpunk 2077, so look out for the patch notes to be released next week.