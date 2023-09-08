Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 release, Phantom Liberty file size revealed

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion is just a couple of weeks away, and it seems that the release of the huge 2.0 update could be coming even sooner. According to the Twitter/X account PlayStation Game Size, the update was recently added to the PlayStation database, meaning its launch is imminent.

Also, the file size has been revealed for the Phantom Liberty expansion by the same account. At least on PS5, Phantom Liberty will take up 32.93 GB, which is quite a hefty chunk of space for a DLC. Still, Phantom Liberty is adding a lot to Cyberpunk 2077, so we did expect a large file size.

The file size for other platforms, PC and Xbox Series, is unlikely to be hugely different, so make sure you've got space ready on your SSD for the expansion. Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 itself is over 100GB, this makes the total file size incredibly large, but still not the biggest we've seen.