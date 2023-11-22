Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to be released very soon

HQ

After repairing much of what was broken in the launch version of Cyberpunk 2077 and rolling out the first and only expansion to the game (Phantom Liberty), Poland's CD Projekt Red has announced that a special edition of the game will be released on December 5.

"Big news... Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC! Experience the original Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the PhantomLiberty expansion in one package."

