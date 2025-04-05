Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 will have cross progression, you can keep your old save data

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was announced as a launch game for Nintendo Switch 2, coming on June 5. The acclaimed RPG first launched in 2020 will compe with a package containing the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, and it will make use of the Switch 2 features, like thhe motion controls, gyroscope moude and even mouse control, which will make it "the most cyberpunk way to play Cyberpunk 2077, according to Game Director Adam Badowski.

But many gamers might have already played it on PlayStation, Xbox or PC. If that's the case, and you want the Switch 2 version to have it on the go, Leszek Krupiński, who works at CD Projekt RED, has confirmed that the game will support Cross Progression, so if you started playing on any other platform, you will be able to log in and start playing on Switch 2 with the same saved data.

Naturally, the Switch 2 version will still be the "worst" version regarding performance and graphics, with performance capped at 40 fps. However, it will still be incredible having such a huge game (and the DLC) wherever you go, all of that contained on less than 64 GB: it will be contained in the game card (although language packs may need to be downloaded).