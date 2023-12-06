Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition now released

HQ

If you still haven't played CD Projekt Red's epic sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, now is literally the best time to do so. No only has it been vastly improved since the ill-fated release back in 2020, it has also been further enhanced with the expansion Phantom Liberty and most recently the massive Update 2.1.

But it gets even better as an Ultimate Edition has now been launched as well, which includes all the things we just listed in one complete package. Check out the launch trailer below to see what it has to offer.