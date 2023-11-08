Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition listed on Gamestop's internal system

HQ

A new listing for an Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 has popped up online, which has a release date of the 5th of December, 2023. The new version of the game appeared in Gamestop's internal listings, and was spotted by the @videogamedeals account on X/Twitter.

No further details have been given, but if this turns out to be real, then it's likely we'll see the base game packed alongside the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion. It's worth noting that CD Projekt Red hasn't yet officially announced this new version, so take this leak with a pinch of salt until that happens.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Cyberpunk 2077 launch with a version that includes its one and only expansion. With no major new content updates coming to the game from now on, CD Projekt Red could still squeeze out some more sales from those who've yet to venture out into Night City.

