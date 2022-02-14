Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 to show off PS5 and Xbox Series versions tomorrow?

We're also expecting news about a huge update for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, free DLC, paid expansions, the anime and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The last time we heard anything noteworthy about Cyberpunk 2077 was when CD Projekt delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions to the first quarter of 2022, so today's announcement is very interesting.

CD Projekt has announced that they're having a special Cyberpunk 2077 stream at 3 PM GMT/4 PM CET tomorrow. We're not specifically told it'll reveal new information about the game's future, but the timing makes this quite obvious. That's why I'm expecting to both see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version in action and get their release date, details about some of the stuff included in the next major update for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions, information about the paid expansions, some more free DLC and maybe news about the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. No matter what we're getting, it sounds like it'll be worth watching for those who haven't given up on the game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content