Cyberpunk 2077 to show off PS5 and Xbox Series versions tomorrow?

HQ

The last time we heard anything noteworthy about Cyberpunk 2077 was when CD Projekt delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions to the first quarter of 2022, so today's announcement is very interesting.

CD Projekt has announced that they're having a special Cyberpunk 2077 stream at 3 PM GMT/4 PM CET tomorrow. We're not specifically told it'll reveal new information about the game's future, but the timing makes this quite obvious. That's why I'm expecting to both see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version in action and get their release date, details about some of the stuff included in the next major update for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions, information about the paid expansions, some more free DLC and maybe news about the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. No matter what we're getting, it sounds like it'll be worth watching for those who haven't given up on the game.