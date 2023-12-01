Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 to get a free update bring "hotly anticipated gameplay elements" next week

We'll learn more about the update later today.

HQ

CD Projekt Red has revealed that the support for Cyberpunk 2077 is far from over yet. Despite Phantom Liberty being the first and only expansion for the title, the Polish developer has announced that it is still looking to improve and better the title, and in the spirit of this, next week we can look forward to a new update for the game.

We'll learn about this update in greater depth later today during a stream hosted by CD Projekt Red developers, but the announcement of the update did reveal that it will be bringing "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements" and that it would debut alongside the Ultimate Edition for the game on December 5, 2023.

The stream will take place at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET today, and you can catch it here.

Cyberpunk 2077

