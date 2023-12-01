Cyberpunk 2077 to get a free update bring "hotly anticipated gameplay elements" next week

HQ

CD Projekt Red has revealed that the support for Cyberpunk 2077 is far from over yet. Despite Phantom Liberty being the first and only expansion for the title, the Polish developer has announced that it is still looking to improve and better the title, and in the spirit of this, next week we can look forward to a new update for the game.

We'll learn about this update in greater depth later today during a stream hosted by CD Projekt Red developers, but the announcement of the update did reveal that it will be bringing "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements" and that it would debut alongside the Ultimate Edition for the game on December 5, 2023.

The stream will take place at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET today, and you can catch it here.