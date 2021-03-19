Cyberpunk 2077 to fix cops, driving and more in next patch

You're watching Advertisements

Only four days remained of February when CD Projekt Red finally confirmed that the initial plan of releasing a major update for Cyberpunk 2077 by the end of the month wouldn't be possible, and instead said it was slated for late March. The studio has been radio silent since, but now it's time to learn about some of the stuff update 1.2 will fix.

CD Projekt Red has released four videos and a news piece detailing four of the things the upcoming update will improve upon in Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most fundamental and biggest ones is without a doubt changes to the police system. Having those bloody authorities spawning out of nowhere right behind us will apparently happen far less frequent, and they're adding a recon drone to kind of asses the situation and make it more believable.



Point number two will please those of us who aren't happy about how driving feels in the game, as we're getting a "Steering Sensitivity" slider. Some code-tweaking has also been made to make the steering speed more consistent when the frame rate fluctuates and the handling of certain cars are being changed.



Speaking of cars. The patch will introduce an "Unstuck feature", allowing us to wiggle the car we're in when it's stuck on something and can't accelerate.



Finally, we'll get the option to turn off dodging when double-tapping a movement key, and instead do it by double-tapping crouch.



We're still not told exactly when the patch will arrive or what other multitude of things it'll fix, but at least it sounds like handful of the most annoying things will be addressed. Time will tell if the performance gets a boost as well, so we'll see Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 4's store again.