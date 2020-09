You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red has planned another edition of its Cyberpunk 2077 presentation format "Night City Wire" and today we got the official invitation for the all-digital show.

The Polish studio will broadcast the third episode of its pre-recorded stream on September 18 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST to once again talk about the soundtrack and the various gangs and subgroups we will encounter in the sci-fi RPG. These nine groups have already been confirmed:



Animals

Aldecaldos

Maelstrom

Moxes

6th Street

Tyger Claws

Valentinos

Voodoo Boys

Wraiths