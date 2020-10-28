Cyberpunk 2077 suffers yet another delay

You're watching Advertisements

Cyber 2077, i.e. the RPG that we are all desperate to get our hands on, has sadly been delayed to December 10. This is the third delay that the title has suffered, as it was first scheduled for April 2020, was then moved to September, and then later November. With it being pushed from November 19, the title will no longer be here on launch day for PS5 owners in Europe.

A statement shared on Twitter states: "The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time." It also states: "We're aware that it might sound unrealistic when somebody says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

