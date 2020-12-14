Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 storms to the top of the UK Charts

Did anybody not see this coming?

We all knew it was coming but now it is official: Cyberpunk 2077 has debuted at the top of the UK Chart for boxed retail sales. The RPG was also the second strongest retail launch of 2020 behind FIFA 21. According to gamesindustry.biz, PS4 was the preferred platform among buyers, as sales accounted for 60% of the overall total.

Elsewhere within the charts, things pretty remained the same as the previous week, but FIFA 21 was knocked from top spot all the way down to fifth.

You can see this week's top ten below:

1. Cyberpunk 2077
2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
5. FIFA 21
6. Just Dance 2021
7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
8. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
9. Minecraft: Switch
10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Cyberpunk 2077

