Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 spotted in Museum of Failure

It's hard to believe the game was in the state it was at launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 might be enjoyed by millions of players now, but back when the game first launched it certainly wasn't an immediate success. While some (including me) managed to play the game at launch with little to no issues, bugs were aplenty in CD Projekt Red's futuristic open world.

The launch is widely considered one of gaming's greatest recent failures, and so of course it has ended up being mentioned in the Museum of Failure in Brooklyn, New York.

Even if it is referenced in the museum, now it's hard to consider Cyberpunk 2077 a failure. Thanks to consistent updates improving performance and fixing bugs, as well as the popular anime spin-off, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a renaissance, and has been since 2022, with fans hyped more than ever for its Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077

