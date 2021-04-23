Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13.7 million units last year

You're watching Advertisements

No matter how you look at it, CD Projekt Red let their fanbase down with Cyberpunk 2077 when it launched last year. Even if some people really enjoyed it, there's no denying that the game simply wasn't finished.

But this doesn't mean it didn't sell well. A whopping 13.7 million copies were sold during 2020, which was revealed during CD Project Red's financial report for Q4 and 2020 yesterday. The biggest format by far was PC with 56%, followed by PlayStation 4 with 28% and Xbox One with 17% (we know it ends up being 101%, but it's a rounding issue). Most of these units were in North America (37.8%), followed by Europe (33.8%) and Asia (20.2%).

It's worth noting that fewer people than some expected seem to have refunded the game, and this number was 30,000. Compared to 13.7 million units game sales at full price, it's barely even a dent. The IGN reporter Matt Kim also asked how the Stadia version performed - which was only met with a laugh, he tweets.

