Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 shows off full ray tracing mode

One of the best-looking games on PC will soon be looking even better.

By now we're used to the concept of ray tracing in our games. Even if you're not rocking a GPU that can handle the advanced tech, it can still be fun to see how impressive a game can look with RTX on.

Now, Nvidia has shown how it has stepped up Cyberpunk 2077's ray tracing to a whole new level with Overdrive Mode, which involves path tracing AKA full ray tracing. Combine this with DLSS 3, and Nvidia shows off some great FPS while the game looks better than ever.

This new visual mode is very GPU intensive, and so it's recommended you have a newer card to experience Overdrive Mode properly. Check out the visuals in the trailer below and see if it's enough to make you consider upgrading your graphics card.

Cyberpunk 2077

