Cyberpunk 2077 sequels might not be set in Night City

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 feels as tied to Night City as it is to Keanu Reeves, the story of V, and the dystopian futuristic universe itself. Night City comes across like a key character in itself, and so it seems strange that in the future we might not see it at all.

Speaking to GamingBolt, Magda Zych, Senior Writer at CD Projekt Red, suggested that we might be leaving the bright lights of Night City behind in future games. "As [Cyberpunk creator] Mike Pondsmith said, cyberpunk as a genre is a kind of warning of what might happen if we're not careful as a race. It's not such an abstract sci-fi idea," said Zych. "I think these kinds of stories can take place anywhere that uber-capitalism develops, causing the collapse of societies. Night City is just a place like any other city, real or imagined."

We know very little about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, apart from the fact that it's happening and that CD Projekt Red has big plans for other games in the franchise as well. There is a chance, now that we've explored a lot of Night City already, that it could feel like we're treading over old ground in future games.

Should Cyberpunk 2077's sequel ditch Night City?