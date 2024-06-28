Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will feel more American

HQ

While Cyberpunk 2077's setting is strictly American, the studio behind the first game is based in Poland. For the sequel, Project Orion, we can apparently expect a different perspective as a lot of work on the game will be done in CD Projekt Red's new Boston studio.

Revealed on the studio's AnsweRED podcast, executive producer Dan Hernberg said: "I think Cyberpunk is obviously a uniquely American story. It's got a lot of like punk energy, and it was written by an American, so it just seems right to do it in America."

We're not sure what to expect when it's said Cyberpunk 2077's sequel will be more American, but we've got a long while to wait until we see what that means. Right now, the major effort at CD Projekt Red is getting the next Witcher game on the go.