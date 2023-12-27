Cyberpunk 2077 sequel promises to be less linear

HQ

It's been a shaky and tumultuous journey for CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077, to say the least. But after countless updates and the (relatively) recent release of Phantom Liberty, the studio has finally managed to turn around what has long been considered a colossal failure, and is now planning for the sequel.

So what is it that they want to change and improve? According to the latest AnsweRed podcast, a priority is to make the game's story less linear - with more possible paths to take before finally reaching the end of the road. In addition, they want to put more effort into distinguishing the different lifepaths that the game offers.

In short, two concrete and very welcome changes to the first game. A reason as good as any to look forward to it, even if the sequel is still several years away. For now, the studio's primary focus is on the fourth Witcher game.

You can listen to the discussion in the embedded YouTube video below, the discussion on the sequel starts around 17 minutes in.

What changes would you like to see in the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077?