Cyberpunk 2077 sequel expected to offer photorealistic graphics

A game so beautiful that you drop your jaw and fall back on the couch in sheer shock? That's what CD Projekt Red hopes to achieve with the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, something the company hints at in job adverts now seeking more staff for the ongoing project.

The information goes hand in hand with previous reports that they want to create a more cinematic experience with the sequel, and that they would somehow try to merge the two media. This was also mentioned in previous job adverts from the company, which described tasks associated with a game that seamlessly blended the media.

"...highly interactive cinematic sequences using animation libraries and motion capture, creating a unique fusion of film and game"

In any case, it sounds exciting and we are of course keeping our fingers crossed that this can be something really good.

What are your hopes for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel?

