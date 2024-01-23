Cyberpunk 2077 sequel could have multiplayer

Apart from a few minor updates, it seems that CD Projekt Red is fully ready to move on from Cyberpunk 2077 now. The next title up for release will be The Witcher 4 AKA Polaris, and then we'll get a return to our futuristic dystopia in the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently known as Project Orion.

Speaking with Reuters, CD Projekt Red joint CEO Adam Badowski spoke about its upcoming projects. A lot of work is going into The Witcher 4, as we know, but Badowski also mentioned something very interesting about Project Orion, saying the studio was considering multiplayer.

Badowski declined to comment further on the matter, but if multiplayer is coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, it would certainly be a big development. Hopefully this won't leave it more open to the bugs that the first game suffered from, but as we are years away from Project Orion's release, there's plenty of time to make sure multiplayer runs smoothly if it is included.

Would you want to see multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077's sequel?