Cyberpunk 2077 replaced actor with AI in Phantom Liberty

HQ

One of the reasons why Hollywood actors are still striking is that they don't want to be replaced by the evergrowing usage of artificial intelligence, so it's rather interesting that one of 2023's most talked about games is an example of when it kind of makes sense to use AI.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that Miłogost Reczek was replaced by artificial intelligence in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion. CD Projekt didn't do this just to save money or anything like that, but because Reczek, who voiced the Polish version of Viktor Vektor in the game, passed away in 2021. The company considered replacing him with another actor and also make that person rerecord his original lines, but decided not to. They instead made a different voice actor perform new lines and then used a Ukraine-based voice-cloning software called Respeecher to create an algorithm that made it sound like Reczek.

It's important to note the company got approval from Reczek's family before doing this, and that his sons were "very supportive".

Still, the timing of this is very fascinating. Voice and performance actors in the games industry are considering joining the SAG-AFTRA strike these days, and one of their main concerns is also the use of AI.

What do you think about replacing actors with artificial intelligence? Is it okay to use if an actor that used to play a character has passed away or something like that? Bungie chose to get a new actor for Destiny 2 when Lance Reddick died.