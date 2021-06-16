Cyberpunk 2077 relaunches for PlayStation next week

There's wasn't a whole lot that flew when Cyberpunk 2077 launched late last year, and it was especially bad on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Combined with the fact that it was a buggy mess of broken promises and the fact that CD Projekt Red said Sony would refund buyers, it was removed from the PlayStation Store.

This did hurt the sales a lot of course, and since then, they have worked hard on updating the game to bring it closer to the experience we once thought it would be. Now, Sony seems to be satisfied with the work they have done, and on June 21, it will once again be for sale through the PlayStation Store.

We assume there will be a sale of some sorts when this happens, but so far nothing has been confirmed. It should be pointed out that no other store removed Cyberpunk 2077 so you can still buy it from GOG, Steam and the Microsoft Store.