Cyberpunk 2077 rating reveals the nature of its content

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting released on September 17, and we have all known that it will feature adult themes. Now, however, we have a scope on just how much of these themes will be in the RPG. Brazil's classification board published the game's 18+ rating and a description of the content leading to that rating. The page is now gone, but it was captured and published on Reddit.

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature "intense sexual relation", "nudity", "prostitution", "sexualization", "sexual language", "sexual pleasurement", "intense sexual relationship", "suicide", "cruelty", "intentional death" and "exposure to death corpse", among other things.

So what now? The game's lead quest designer Pawel Sasko made a comment on Twitter, and made his opinion crystal clear.

"You surprised? ????

We don't fuck around."

So... all we have to do now is wait to see for ourselves.

Thanks, PC Games N